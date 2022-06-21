Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
Maharashtra MLC election results LIVE: Shiv Sena in crisis as Eknath Shinde, several MLAs camp at Surat hotel

Maharashtra MLC election results 2022 LIVE: Ten Legislative Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray.

Dinesh Mourya Reported by: Dinesh Mourya @dineshmourya4
Mumbai Updated on: June 21, 2022 10:45 IST
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his MLA son at an event in Mumbai.

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2022 LIVE: In another setback for the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP won all five seats it contested in the Legislative Council election. The MVA is an alliance of three political parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition. Two candidates each of MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP, including former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, won. MVA partner Congress managed to bag just one seat.

 

Live updates :Maharashtra MLC election results 2022

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Kirit Somaiya reacts

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Maharashtra political crisis: How numbers stack up

    MVA MLAs: Shiv Sena - 55 | NCP - 54 | Congress - 44 | Independent MLAs - 10. Small parties: BVA - 3 | SP - 2 | Prahar Janshakti Party - 2 | CPI (ML) - 1 [Total 171] 

    BJP: 106 + 3 (Independent) + 16 (small parties' MLAs)

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Eknath Shinde to address media at noon

    Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is likely to address the media at noon from the Surat hotel. Shinde is upset with the party leadership for not involving in the MLC election exercise. 

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP leader Narayan Rane speaks on political crisis in Maharashtra

    No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable: Union Minister & BJP leader Narayan Rane on Maharashtra minister & Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde who is reportedly "unreachable"

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi

    BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has left for Delhi. His Delhi visit comes in the backdrop of fresh political crisis in Maharashtra that cropped soon after the result of the MLC election was announced. 

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    NCP targets BJP after loss in MLC election

    NCP leader Jayant Patil alleged that there was horse-trading, while party MP Supriya Sule said the BJP won because of “MED” (Money and Enforcement Directorate).

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Shiv Sena, NCP call emergency meet

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting after the MVA's loss in the MLC election. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also called an emergency meeting of his party leaders in view of the fresh political crisis in Maharashtra. 

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Tight security outside Eknath Shinde's residence

    Police personnel have been deployed outside the residence of Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. Shinde is currently staying at a Surat hotel with around 10 Shiv Sena MLAs.

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Several Shiv Sena MLAs with Shinde at Surat hotel

    At least 10 Shiv Sena MLAs are unreachable. They are currently staying at a five-star hotel in Surat. The MLAs include Prakash Surve, Prakash Abitkar, Geeta Jain, Balaji Kinikar, Bharat Gogawale, Mahendra Dalvi, Mahendra Thorve, Shrinivas Vanga, Shantaram More and more.

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:04 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Upset' Eknath Shinde moves to Surat hotel

    Eknath Shinde is believed to be upset with the party leadership. The Shiv Sena is in trouble after several MLAs defied the party line in the MLC election and voted in favour of the opposition. 

  • Jun 21, 2022 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde unreachable

    Top Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav's minister Eknath Shinde is unreachable. It is believed that Shinde has moved to a hotel in Surat with 10 party MLAs. 

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    'Internal sabotage', says Congress leader

    Sanjay Nirupam, another Congress leader, said there was an internal sabotage. 

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    What next for MVA ?

    The latest outcome has once again raised questions over the cohesiveness and coordination among the MVA allies -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Sena had in 2019 ended its ties with the BJP and sided with NCP and Congress after the Assembly election results. The alliance government is headed by Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. 

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Big boost for BJP in Maharashtra

    The results of the Council polls have come as a major boost to the BJP, which just 10 days ago, managed to win a third Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra despite lacking in numbers in the Assembly and in the process defeated its former ally Shiv Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party had fielded two candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, but one of them, Sanjay Pawar lost.

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:57 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    MLC election result an indication of unrest among MVA MLAs: BJP

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the result is an indication of unrest among MLAs against the state government. The BJP has 106 MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is the single largest party in the Assembly. The remaining votes for its candidates have either come from independent MLAs or those from small parties or from other parties.

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Congress reacts to loss in MLC election

    Congress leader and Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the party can not blame others as its own MLAs did not vote for its candidate. “No one can be blamed when we don't get our first preference votes. We can't blame anyone. We have to look within. We have to introspect where we have gone wrong. We, as the government, have to introspect," he said.

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Maharashtra MLC Result: BJP's winning candidates

    The BJP had fielded Darekar, Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya and Prasad Lad. The first four bagged the minimum quota of votes in the first round. The fifth candidate of the BJP and Congress nominee Bhai Jagtap secured sufficient number of votes in the second round. The second Congress candidate, Chandrakant Handore, secured 22 first preference votes, while Jagtap got 19, but the latter managed to get more second preference votes. Handore could not make it to the finishing line.

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Maharashtra MLC Election Results

    Eight candidates, four of the BJP and two each of the Shiv Sena and NCP, secured a minimum quota of 26 votes each to win in the first round of voting. Chairman of Legislative Council and NCP candidate Ramraje Nimbalkar, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar of the BJP and former BJP minister and now NCP nominee Eknath Khadse won in the first round. Both the candidates of the Shiv Sena -- Sachin Ahir and Aamshya Padavi - also won. Congress' two nominees, however, failed to secure the minimum quota of first preference votes.

     

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    BJP's 5th candidate secures support from ruling MLAs

    While the BJP had enough numbers in the Assembly to get four nominees elected to the Council easily, its fifth candidate Prasad Lad, too, made it to the Upper House of the state legislature. Lad secured support from MLAs outside his party. MVA candidate Chandrakant Handore (Congress), a former minister and a Dalit leader, lost.

  • Jun 21, 2022 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Maharashtra MLC Election Result: BJP wins 5 seats

    The BJP won five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election while the Shiv Sena and NCP bagged two seats each. Congress won 1 seat. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are ruling partners in Maharashtra. 

