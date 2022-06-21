Maharashtra MLC election results LIVE: Shiv Sena in crisis as Eknath Shinde, several MLAs camp at Surat hotel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his MLA son at an event in Mumbai.

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2022 LIVE: In another setback for the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, the opposition BJP won all five seats it contested in the Legislative Council election. The MVA is an alliance of three political parties -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition. Two candidates each of MVA allies Shiv Sena and NCP, including former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, won. MVA partner Congress managed to bag just one seat.

