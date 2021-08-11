Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Maharashtra govt extends timings of hotels, restaurants - See new guidelines

Heeding to the demands raised, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the timings of hotels and restaurants in the state till 10 pm.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had attended a meeting of the Covid task force on Monday evening, and discussed the possibility of granting more relaxations in restrictions while observing precautions. They also deliberated on tackling the possible third wave of the pandemic, requirement of medical oxygen and increasing the pace of vaccination.

For quite some time, restaurant owners, malls and other establishments have been demanding that the government extend the current timings.

On Sunday, Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated citizens in Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail of the facility.

Also, the state government had last week excluded malls, cinema halls, theatres, religious places and religious gatherings from the purview of relaxations.

The government had allowed shops to function till 8 pm in 25 districts, while excluding 11 districts where level-3 restrictions continue to remain in force due to a higher COVID-19 positivity rate.

