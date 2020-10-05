Image Source : FILE Maharashtra hotels, restaurants, bars resume dine-in services from today

Hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars in Maharashtra have resumed the dine-in service across the state, on Monday, with 50 per cent of capacity. Earlier, the Maharashtra government had issued the coronavirus safety guidelines for the re-opening of restaurants and other eateries.

A hotel owner told ANI, "We have started after a very long time. It'll take a while for normalcy to return. We're taking precautions which the govt has prescribed."

The authorities at the hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars have been asked to screen at the entry point for coronavirus symptoms such as high temperature, cough, and cold. Only asymptomatic customers will be allowed inside.

Wearing and using sanitizer at the premises is mandatory.

Authorities have also been asked to obtain consent from visitors for sharing their details with administrative and health authorities for contact-tracing related activities.

