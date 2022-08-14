Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Maharashtra govt allots portfolios, CM Shinde takes Urban Development, Fadnavis gets Home & Finance. Details

Maharashtra govt allots portfolios, CM Shinde takes Urban Development, Fadnavis gets Home & Finance. Details

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take care of the Urban Development, Environment, Minority, Transport, and Disaster Management while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been allotted Home and Finance.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2022 17:51 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Govt allots portfolios: The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-) and BJP-led Maharashtra government on Sunday allocated portfollios to the newly inducted ministers.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take care of the Urban Development, Environment, Minority, Transport, Disaster Management while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been allotted Home and Finance.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil gets Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Sudhir Mungantiwar gets Forest, Cultural affairs & fisheries.

Chandrakant Patil gets Higher, technical education, textile industry and parliamentary work while Shambhuraj Desai has been alloted the State Excise Duty department.

ALSO READ | Youth behind death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrested in Rajasthan

Related Stories
Maharashtra: I-T dept seizes Rs 58 crore cash; 32 kg gold during Jalna raid; took 13 hours to count

Maharashtra: I-T dept seizes Rs 58 crore cash; 32 kg gold during Jalna raid; took 13 hours to count

Maharashtra: Four killed after SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow

Maharashtra: Four killed after SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow

ALSO READMaharashtra accident: 6 people killed in car-tempo collision in Beed

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News