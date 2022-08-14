Maharashtra govt allots portfolios, CM Shinde takes Urban Development, Fadnavis gets Home & Finance. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Govt allots portfolios: The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-) and BJP-led Maharashtra government on Sunday allocated portfollios to the newly inducted ministers.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take care of the Urban Development, Environment, Minority, Transport, Disaster Management while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been allotted Home and Finance.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil gets Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, Sudhir Mungantiwar gets Forest, Cultural affairs & fisheries.

Chandrakant Patil gets Higher, technical education, textile industry and parliamentary work while Shambhuraj Desai has been alloted the State Excise Duty department.

