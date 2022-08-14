Follow us on Image Source : PTI Youth behind death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrested in Rajasthan

Yogi Adityanath death threat: Sarfaraz, the youth responsible for giving death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was arrested by the Lucknow cyber cell in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. On Monday (August 8), a WhatsApp message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath was received on the UP Police's text helpline number.

Police earlier said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of the Dial-112 helpline. He threatened to bomb the chief minister, the police said. An FIR was filed Monday at the Sushant Golf City police station by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar. Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused. Cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on it, they said.

Bomb threat to CM Yogi Adityanth

After the death threat on Dial-112, Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat on Saturday. According to cops, a threat letter was found in a bag at the house of Devendra Tiwari, a resident of the Alambagh area in ​​Lucknow. The letter said it would blow up both Chief Minister Yogi and Devendra Tiwari. According to reports, the search for the accused is underway, informed Lucknow Police.

Yogi's picture defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings

The police here Saturday registered two cases against unknown people after pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', officials said. District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the chief minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation. He said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case. Police officials reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings were changed.

