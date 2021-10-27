Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
Maharashtra government issues guidelines for Diwali, appeals not to burst crackers

Keeping in mind the anticipated after-effects of Diwali, several states have banned the use of firecrackers, and have urged the public to maintain social distancing. 

Mumbai Published on: October 27, 2021 18:53 IST
diwali guidelines maharashtra
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: People shop for the upcoming Diwali festival in a weekly bazaar at Poisar market, in Mumbai, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Ahead of the festival of Diwali, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued guidelines urging people to not burst crackers. Apart from this, the govt has issued directives keeping the air pollution and Covid-19 in mind.

Here are the guidelines.

  1. Instead of bursting crackers, celebrate Diwali by lighting a lamp.
  2. Do not overcrowd the market for Diwali shopping and follow Corona rules.

