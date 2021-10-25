Ahead of Diwali, Puducherry allows sale of firecrackers at low prices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Diwali in Puducherry was a low-key affair last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown and the earlier Congress government did not allow the sale of firecrackers in the union territory for almost two years.

Puducherry has allowed the sale of firecrackers at low prices ahead of Diwali. Not just this, in addition to the delight of locals, Papsco - a government agency, has set up shops across the union territory to sell the firecrackers at subsidised rates. Papsco is providing firecrackers at a 75 per cent subsidy to the general public.

The government allowed the Diwali celebration only after Puducherry achieved 80 per cent vaccination.

Meanwhile, the government has also arranged free vaccination at Indira Gandhi Government Hospital.

Muthukrishnan, Papsco Director said, "The government has decided to avail firecrackers at 70 per cent subsidy for the general public. Almost after two years, the government has allowed the sale of firecrackers in the Union Territory. We have also set up free vaccination camps at government hospitals."

Vignesh, a resident, said, "We are really happy that the government has allowed the sale of crackers in Puducherry. Due to the non-availability of firecrackers in Puducherry, we celebrated a muted Diwali for the past three years. With the coronavirus cases receding in the UT, the government has allowed celebrating the festival and we welcome it."

