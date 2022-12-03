Maharashtra: Gov Koshyari sends complaint to govt in case pertaining to minister's slur against Supriya Sule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Drawing his attention to the remarks made by Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, the women's group submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against the minister.

Maharashtra: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recently sent a complaint to Maharashtra govt asking the govt to take appropriate action in a case pertaining to a Maharashtra Minister's slur against Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule last month. This comes around a fortnight after an all-party delegation of women MPs, including NCP's Fauzia Khan and Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, several MLAs and other prominent women called on the Governor on November 14.

Drawing his attention to the remarks made by Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, the women's group submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against the minister. Days after the meeting, the Governor informed Khan that he had forwarded the plea to the state government for appropriate action. Confirming, Khan said that the delegation had informed the Governor how ministers holding responsible positions in the government were making insulting statements on women, and the delegation had protested in the matter.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: No women in cabinet shows BJP's mindset, says NCP MP Supriya Sule

Latest India News