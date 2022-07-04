Maharashtra reports 1,515 Covid cases today, 50% less than yesterday; Mumbai cases fall 43%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Also, 1,060 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 10,88,814 and leaving Mumbai with 7,040 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra reported a dip of 50 per cent in fresh Covid cases on Monday as the state reported 1,515 new infections and three deaths. The state's overall tally of infections rose to 79,86,811 and the death toll to 1,47,943, data provided by the state health department said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 2,962 cases. Monday's cases came after a drop of 1,447 cases. Similarly, the number of coronavirus-linked fatalities dipped to three from six the previous day.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97.87 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent. As per the department, out of the 1,515 new cases, the highest - 810 - were from the Mumbai administrative circle - which includes the metropolis and its satellite towns - followed by Pune (459), Nashik (89), Nagpur (62), Akola (46), Latur (17), Aurangabad (16) and Kolhapur (16), among other circles.

Among the three fresh deaths caused by the respiratory illness, two took place in Mumbai city and one in Ratnagiri, said the bulletin.

With 23,701 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,21,42,847, it said.

Maharashtra's case positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 6.39 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 79,86,811; fresh cases 1,515; death toll 1,47,943; recoveries 78,16,933; active cases 21,935; total tests 8,21,42,847

Mumbai's Covid cases drop 43%

Mumbai reported 431 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the department in a bulletin. This is a drop of 43 per cent from the day before, data showed.

With these additions, the overall COVID-19 tally in the metropolis jumped to 1,115,473, while the death toll increased to 19,619, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

Mumbai's daily cases went down for the fifth consecutive day. The metropolis has logged 330 less COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day when the tally was 761 besides three fatalities. Since the beginning of July, Mumbai has been witnessing less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, indicating the recent surge in infections, which started around mid-May, has ebbed.

Also, 1,060 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 10,88,814 and leaving Mumbai with 7,040 active COVID-19 cases, the bulletin said.

Also Read | COVID-19: India registers 16,135 fresh cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

(PTI inputs)

Latest India News