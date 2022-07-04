Monday, July 04, 2022
     
COVID-19: India registers 16,135 fresh cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,13,864, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,11,711.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2022 9:43 IST
Covid 19 news: India recorded 16,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 24 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 4), the country saw a total of 13,958 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,28,79,477.

An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,223. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,39,99,907 samples have been tested up to July 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,32,978 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41   10008 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1045 68  2306180 92  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 64220   296      
4 Assam 550 82  716498 28  7988      
5 Bihar 1115 85  819797 141  12260      
6 Chandigarh 491 55  92311 98  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1040 57  1139558 104  14038      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17 11463 4      
9 Delhi 3410 293  1906689 969  26266   2
10 Goa 1074 41  244090 112  3838      
11 Gujarat 3478 189  1218817 391  10947      
12 Haryana 2555 46  1003701 366  10624      
13 Himachal Pradesh 671 64  281559 46  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 561 16  449940 58  4756      
15 Jharkhand 327 430378 65  5320      
16 Karnataka 6440 306  3924900 668  40119   1
17 Kerala*** 29505 164  6546766 3749  70037 11 14
18 Ladakh 111 29  28125 228      
19 Lakshadweep 3 11356   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 636 44  1033224 62  10743   1
21 Maharashtra 23447 549  7810953 3515  147934   5
22 Manipur 31 135130   2120      
23 Meghalaya 102 20  92307 1594      
24 Mizoram 269 32  228189 46  704   1
25 Nagaland 5 34746 761      
26 Odisha 1017 92  1280049 139  9126      
27 Puducherry 452 50  164312 51  1962      
28 Punjab 1119 75  744383 203  17778   2
29 Rajasthan 913 1278183 140  9566      
30 Sikkim 43 38751 454      
31 Tamil Nadu 13319 1161  3428758 1372  38026      
32 Telangana 4784 82  793027 434  4111      
33 Tripura 15 99972   923      
34 Uttarakhand 797 27  430308 27  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3029 170  2064720 540  23540   2
36 West Bengal 9290 1013  2002151 483  21222   3
Total# 111711 2143  42865519 13929  525199 23  11 31
***Note for Kerala 9-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:1 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 8 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

