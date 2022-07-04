COVID-19: India registers 16,135 fresh cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a child for the Covid-19 test

Highlights India recorded 16,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 24 deaths.

An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

According to ICMR, 86,39,99,907 samples have been tested up to July 3.

Covid 19 news: India recorded 16,135 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 24 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 4), the country saw a total of 13,958 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,28,79,477.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,13,864, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,11,711.

An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,223. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,39,99,907 samples have been tested up to July 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,32,978 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41 10008 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1045 68 2306180 92 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 3 64220 296 4 Assam 550 82 716498 28 7988 5 Bihar 1115 85 819797 141 12260 6 Chandigarh 491 55 92311 98 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1040 57 1139558 104 14038 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17 4 11463 5 4 9 Delhi 3410 293 1906689 969 26266 2 2 10 Goa 1074 41 244090 112 3838 11 Gujarat 3478 189 1218817 391 10947 12 Haryana 2555 46 1003701 366 10624 13 Himachal Pradesh 671 64 281559 46 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 561 16 449940 58 4756 15 Jharkhand 327 3 430378 65 5320 16 Karnataka 6440 306 3924900 668 40119 1 1 17 Kerala*** 29505 164 6546766 3749 70037 3 11 14 18 Ladakh 111 29 28125 6 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 3 11356 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 636 44 1033224 62 10743 1 1 21 Maharashtra 23447 549 7810953 3515 147934 5 5 22 Manipur 31 7 135130 2120 23 Meghalaya 102 20 92307 9 1594 24 Mizoram 269 32 228189 46 704 1 1 25 Nagaland 5 1 34746 2 761 26 Odisha 1017 92 1280049 139 9126 27 Puducherry 452 50 164312 51 1962 28 Punjab 1119 75 744383 203 17778 2 2 29 Rajasthan 913 7 1278183 140 9566 30 Sikkim 43 8 38751 3 454 31 Tamil Nadu 13319 1161 3428758 1372 38026 32 Telangana 4784 82 793027 434 4111 33 Tripura 15 1 99972 923 34 Uttarakhand 797 27 430308 27 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 3029 170 2064720 540 23540 2 2 36 West Bengal 9290 1013 2002151 483 21222 3 3 Total# 111711 2143 42865519 13929 525199 23 11 31 ***Note for Kerala 9-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:1 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 8 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

