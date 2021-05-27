Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra COVID cases drop but deaths high, toll surpasses 92K.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 daily deaths continued to stay high, taking the state's toll beyond 92,000, though new infections continue to dip, health officials said on Thursday.

Compared with the 992 deaths on Wednesday, the state reported 884 fatalities(comprising 425 fresh and 459 previous deaths), taking its toll to 92,225.

The number of fresh cases remained below the 25,000 level - dropping from 24,752 on Wednesday to 21,273, to send the tally to 56,72,180.

In Mumbai, the new infections decreased from 1,352 on Wednesday to 1,258, taking the city tally to 701,598, while deaths rose from 34 on Wednesday to 36, and total fatalities in the country's commercial capital now rose to 14,720.

The number of active cases fell from 315,042 to 301,041 now.

Again outpacing the new infections, 34,470 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 52,76,203 while the recovery rate further improved from 92.76 per cent to 93.02 per cent.

The Mumbai circle- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts- recorded a fall in new cases, from 3,871 to 3,265, taking the total to to 15,21,344 and with 75 more deaths, the toll rose to 27,373 now, in view of the reconciliation of fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 22,18278, while those shunted to institutional quarantine were 19,996.

Also Read: Maharashtra sets up paediatric task force to prepare for Covid third wave

Also Read: Black Fungus swamps Gujarat and Maharashtra

Latest India News