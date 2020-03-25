Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI 'We will fight COVID-19, Maharashtra has sufficient stock of essential goods' assures CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured the residents of his state that there is a sufficient stock of essential commodities and that people need not worry about anything. "We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice & other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis" Thackeray said.

Thackeray further described this as a war-like situation and asked people to treat coronavirus as the enemy.

"We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available," he further added.

Maharashtra has been the Indian state worst affected by COVID-19. With over 100 cases, Maharashtra has led tally of infected in India. Despite stringent measures like lockdowns and travel restrictions, cases have been reported from major cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.