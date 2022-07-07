Maharashtra: CM Shinde planning for Cabinet expansion? BJP may get cream berths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion news: The newly-elected Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is planning for Cabinet expansion. If sources are to be believed, the expansion will happen in two phases - before and after the Presidential election which is scheduled to be held on July 18.

The BJP, which wheeled back to power, after forging an alliance with Shiv Sena is expected to get important portfolios, sources said. In the first phase, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction and some BJP leaders will be administered the oath, sources added.

Putting an end to the over a week-long political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shinde took oath as chief minister of the state on June 30. Fadnavis, after initial reluctance, took oath as deputy chief minister.

According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to keep key portfolios like revenue, home and finance with it, while the Shinde camp of Shiv Sena may get urban development, and irrigation, and other departments.

The BJP is likely to get a larger share of cabinet berths given its numbers in the new government.

The Shinde camp-BJP government won the floor test with the support of 164 MLAs. The Shinde faction has the support of 50 MLAs, and the BJP has 106 MLAs. The government has support of several independent MLAs and other smaller parties as well.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had in Nagpur told reporters that the Cabinet expansion will be done soon and he would hold talks with the CM to discuss the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

As per the Constitution, the Council of Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in any state shall not exceed 15 per cent of the strength of the Legislative Assembly. Accordingly, the number of ministers in Maharashtra cannot exceed 42.

