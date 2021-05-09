Maha doctor treats COVID-19 patients sans permission, booked

Image Source : PTI A doctor has been booked in Vangani in Thane district for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission.

A doctor has been booked in Vangani in Thane district for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state and civic authorities, police said on Saturday.

Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said the doctor, who runs a small hospital, has been charged under IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, and Disaster Management Act provisions, though he has not been arrested.

A video had gone viral a couple of days ago in which the doctor was seen claiming that he could "cure" COVID-19 with the help of homeopathic medicines, after which the local health department filed a case, he added.

Also Read: Junior doctors at 6 govt hospitals go on strike in Madhya Pradesh

Latest India News