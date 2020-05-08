Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 3 deaths; tally rises to 1,727

Three COVID-19 patients, two of them senior citizens, succumbed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the toll to 86 in the district, where the count of positive cases breached the 1,700-mark, a senior official said on Friday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said with 28 more people testing positive for the virus in past 24 hours, the count has reached 1,727 in the district, the worst-hit by the infection in the state.

Three men, aged 82, 63 and 40, succumbed to COVID-19, the CMHO said, adding they were also suffering from different illnesses.

Of the 1,727 cases reported in the district so far, 663 patients have recovered, while 86 have died.

According to the latest data, the case-mortality rate (that is total deaths out of total COVID-19 infections), stands at 4.98 per cent in the district, which has been classified as a red zone.

However, a major improvement has been recorded in the mortality rate as compared to a month ago. According to state government data, the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in the district was 10.33 per cent as on April 9.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage