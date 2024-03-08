Lucknow Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow Lok Sabha Election 2024

Lucknow Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lucknow is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Lucknow seat comprises five Assembly segments including Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central and Lucknow Cantt. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. The seat was represented by BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continuously for five terms in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

Lucknow Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 20,40,367 voters in the Lucknow constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,96,455 voters were male and 9,43,815 were female voters. 97 voters belonged to the third gender. 9,345 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lucknow in 2019 was 1,642 (1,457 were men and 185 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Lucknow constituency was 19,49,956. Out of this, 10,52,171 voters were male and 8,97,693 were female voters. 92 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 3,638 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Lucknow in 2014 was 1,678 (1,094 were men and 584 were women).

Lucknow 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh won the seat for the second time in a row with a margin of 3,47,302 votes. He was polled 6,33,026 votes with a vote share of 56.64%. He defeated SP candidate Poonam Shatrughan Sinha who got 2,85,724 votes (25.57%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,16,445. Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam stood third with 1,80,011 votes (16.11%).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh won the seat for the first time. He was polled 5,61,106 votes with a vote share of 54.23%. Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi got 2,88,357 votes (27.87%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Joshi by a margin of 2,72,749 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,33,883. BSP candidate Nakul Dubey came third with 64,449 votes (6.23%) and SP candidate Abhishek Mishra was in the fourth position with 56,771 votes (5.49%). Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and actor Javed Jafri was at the fifth position with just 41,429 votes (4.00%).

Lucknow Past Winners

Lal Ji Tandon (BJP): 2009

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 2004

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 1999

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 1998

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 1996

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP): 1991

Mandhata Singh (Janata Dal): 1989

Sheila Kaul (Congress): 1984

Sheila Kaul (Congress): 1980

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 7,416 voters (0.66%) opted for NOTA in the Lucknow constituency. In 2014, 4,696 voters (0.45%) opted for NOTA in the Lucknow constituency.

Lucknow Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 11,16,445 or 54.72%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,33,883 or 53.02%.

Lucknow Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Lucknow constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 30 in Lucknow.

Lucknow Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,841 polling stations in the Lucknow constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,728 polling stations in the Lucknow constituency.