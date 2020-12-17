Image Source : FILE TTD priests to prove Lord Hanuman was born in Anjanadri

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set up a committee of priests to research and prove that Lord Anjaneya Swamy was born in Anjanadri hills in Tirumala on Wednesday. "Keeping in view the historic and religious aspects, a committee of priests has been set up to research and prove that Lord Anjaneya Swamy was born in Tirumala," said executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

He said the birthplace of Lord Hanuman was being publicized as different places due to the local history of various temples.

"A few priests have told unequivocally that Anjanadri hill among the Tirumala hills was the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya Swamy," said the executive officer.

He asked the committee to extensively research and prove with evidence.

According to Reddy, in modern times, all the devotees of Lord Venkateshwara have developed utmost faith and respect towards Anjanadri.

In the meeting with Reddy, the priests invoked slokas from skanda purana, varaha purana, Padma purana, brahmanda purana, bhavishotyattara purana and Venkatachala mahatya over the birthplace matter.

Reddy asked the priests to prove the birthplace matter with urgency.

