Lok Sabha bypoll: BJP's win a result of double-engine government, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha bypoll: As the Bharatiya Janata Party won two back-to-back seats from the Samajwadi Party in the bypolls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that people sent a message that they are not ready to accept dynastic and casteist parties, which incite communal tensions and criminals.

The chief minister said BJP's the "double engine government" — dispensations of the same party at the Centre and in the state — has secured "double victory" in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters here, Adityanath announced that BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi won from Rampur and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhau' from Azamgarh.

However, an official declaration of the bypoll result in Azamgarh is awaited. "The results of by-elections have given a signal about the outcome of the 2024 general elections," the chief minister added.

The BJP's victory in Rampur and Azamgarh, considered difficult seats for the party, is significant as these were earlier held by Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan and its president Akhilesh Yadav, both of whom resigned after being elected to the state assembly.

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

