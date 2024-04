Follow us on Image Source : X Chaudhry Birender Singh

Former BJP leaders Chaudhry Birender Singh and his wife Premlata Singh on Tuesday joined the Congress Party. Their son and former BJP leader Brijendra Singh had joined the Congress Party recently.

While re-joining Congress, the former Union minister said, "In Haryana politics, people supported us and we supported the people. Homecoming is a different thing...it is the return of ideology."

Details to follow