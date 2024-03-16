Lok Sabha elections Phase 5: List of constituencies going for polls in fifth phase on May 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 dates: Polling in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place on May 20 in 49 seats across eight states and Union Territories. In total, the 18th Parliamentary elections will be held in seven phases. The results will be declared on June 4. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The general election will be conducted on 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Announcing the polling schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed that there are over 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country and over 55 lakh EVMs. The polling body has over 97 crore listed voters.

"We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years...," the election commission informed.

"We are committed to give the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir...," the polling body said.

