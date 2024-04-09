Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold poll campaigns in UP, MP and Tamil Nadu today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: In the election season, rival parties sharpen their attacks against each other projecting themselves as the best ones who will meet people's expectations and address their issues. While the Opposition criticised the NDA government saying it failed to meet people's expectations, on the other hand, PM Modi, who is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaigns, asserted that his government has done historic work in the last ten years. Meanwhile, as the Prime Minister persisted with his 'Muslim League imprint' attack on the Congress manifesto, the opposition party on Monday stepped up its counter-offensive, moving the Election Commission against his remarks while party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that "there is a stink of RSS" in Modi's speeches. The Congress alleged that the prime minister is resorting to the "cliched Hindu-Muslim script" as he is scared that the BJP may struggle to even cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls. However, PM Modi again repeated the charge against the Congress at poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, claiming that the country's oldest party has lost people's support due to its deeds and its recently released manifesto has the imprint of the pro-Partition Muslim League. Today PM Modi will visit three states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to participate in BJP's poll campaigns.