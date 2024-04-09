Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold poll campaigns in UP, MP and Tamil Nadu today
Live now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold poll campaigns in UP, MP and Tamil Nadu today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls intensified across the nation. PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders are leading the campaign for the ruling party. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders are attacking the government.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 9:13 IST
Lok Sabha election
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live updates: In the election season, rival parties sharpen their attacks against each other projecting themselves as the best ones who will meet people's expectations and address their issues. While the Opposition criticised the NDA government saying it failed to meet people's expectations, on the other hand, PM Modi, who is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaigns, asserted that his government has done historic work in the last ten years. Meanwhile, as the Prime Minister persisted with his 'Muslim League imprint' attack on the Congress manifesto, the opposition party on Monday stepped up its counter-offensive, moving the Election Commission against his remarks while party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that "there is a stink of RSS" in Modi's speeches. The Congress alleged that the prime minister is resorting to the "cliched Hindu-Muslim script" as he is scared that the BJP may struggle to even cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls. However, PM Modi again repeated the charge against the Congress at poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, claiming that the country's oldest party has lost people's support due to its deeds and its recently released manifesto has the imprint of the pro-Partition Muslim League. Today PM Modi will visit three states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to participate in BJP's poll campaigns.

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 09, 2024 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    IT, ED and CBI are considered as the branch office of BJP: Delhi: TMC leader Dola Sen

    On the TMC delegation being detained by Delhi Police, TMC leader Dola Sen said the IT, ED and CBI are considered as the branch office of BJP.

    "The Model Code of Conduct is imposed. NIA, CBI, ED and IT are troubling the opposition so they do not contest the free and fair elections. Constitutionally, law and order is the subject of the state, that's why we came to ECI (with our demands)... We were in a peaceful protest, but still police detained us," Sen added.

  • Apr 09, 2024 9:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    PM Narendra Modi will hold rallies in UP, MP and roadshow in Tamil Nadu today

    PM Narendra Modi will hold rallies in UP, MP and roadshow in Tamil Nadu today.

    • • The PM will address an election rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.
    • • Later in the day, he will address another rally in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.
    • • He will hold a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement