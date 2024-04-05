Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress set to unveil manifesto for upcoming polls today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal during the Central Election Committee meeting.

Top leaders of the Congress party are gearing up to unveil their manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday, with a primary focus on what they term as the five ‘pillars of justice’. The manifesto launch event will witness the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge alongside former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Nationwide outreach

Following the manifesto release, Kharge and the Gandhis are scheduled to address public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad, shedding light on the core aspects of the manifesto.

Emphasis on ‘Paanch Nyay’

Dubbed ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, the manifesto will prioritise ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’, along with the party’s assurances to the electorate.

Youth empowerment in focus

In a notable addition, the Congress is set to promise the youth the ‘right to employment’ as part of its electoral pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alongside proposing stringent measures against paper leaks in examinations.

Legal guarantees and welfare measures

Moreover, the manifesto is expected to advocate for strict legislation and penalties for individuals involved in paper leaks, along with advocating for transparent government recruitment procedures. It will also advocate for legal guarantees on minimum support prices and a caste-based census in the country.