Friday, March 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Only 2 MPs recorded 100 per cent attendance in 17th Lok Sabha: Report | List of Top 20

Only 2 MPs recorded 100 per cent attendance in 17th Lok Sabha: Report | List of Top 20

There are only two MPs who attended all sessions of the outgoing 17th Lok Sabha, as per the ADR report. Several other MPs across parties attended over 90 per cent of sessions throughout the five-year period. Check list.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2024 15:35 IST
Parliament, ADR report on 17th Lok Sabha, ADR report data, MPs performance in ADR report
Image Source : PTI Parliament of India

Lok Sabha: As India heads into elections to vote candidates to power in the Parliament where the people’s representatives are supposed to participate in the proceedings of the House and raise the electorate’s issues, let’s take a look at the MPs who did not miss even a single day of the Parliament in the entire five years of the 17th Lok Sabha which comes to its closure on June 16 this year. Who were those MPs having 100 per cent attendance in the House and who were the ones present in over 90 per cent of the House proceedings? Let’s take a look at ADR report data.

The 17th Lok Sabha, which saw various disruptions and disturbances due to various issues raised inside and outside the Parliament, including Adani Hindenburg row, Manipur violence and many more, saw two MPs who did not skip the House proceedings even once despite the disruptions – BJP’s Bhagirath Choudhary from Ajmer and Mohan Mandavi from Kanker. There were 120 such MPs who marked their presence in over 90 per cent of the House proceedings in five years. The 17th Lok Sabha had 273 sittings in total.

MPs with 100 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha: 

S. No. Name State Constituency Party Total Sitting Held Attendance Percentage of Attendance Total Number of Questions Asked Position
1 Bhagirath Choudhary Rajasthan Ajmer BJP 273 273 100.0%  178 Sitting Member
2 Mohan Mandavi  Chhattisgarh Kanker BJP 273 273 100.0%  93 Sitting Member

MPs with over 90 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha: 

S. No. Name State Constituency Party Total Sitting Held Attendance Percentage of Attendance Total Number of Questions Asked Position
1 Ramesh Chander Kaushik Haryana  Sonipat  BJP  273  272  99.6% 342  Sitting Member
2 Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen Madhya Pradesh Balaghat  BJP  273  271  99.3% 169  Sitting Member
3 Jagdambika Pal Uttar Pradesh Domariyaganj  BJP  273  271  99.3% 307  Sitting Member
4 Sunita Duggal Haryana  Sirsa  BJP  273  271  99.3% 140  Sitting Member
5 DNV Senthilkumar Tamil Nadu Dharmapuri  DMK 273  270  98.9% 461  Sitting Member
6 Dhanush M Kumar Tamil Nadu Tenkasi  DMK 273  270  98.9% 437  Sitting Member
7 Brijendra Singh Haryana  Hisar  BJP  273  269  98.5% 155  Sitting Member
8 Dileshwar Kamait Bihar  Supaul  JDU 273  269  98.5% 255  Sitting Member
9 Rama Devi Bihar  Sheohar  BJP  273  269  98.5% 267  Sitting Member
10 Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) Uttar Pradesh Machhlishahr  BJP  273  268  98.2%  121  Sitting Member
11 Jadon Chandra Sen Uttar Pradesh Firozabad  BJP  273  267  97.8% 50  Sitting Member
12 Sanghamitra Maurya Uttar Pradesh Badaun  BJP  273  267  97.8% 86  Sitting Member
13 Mahabali Singh Bihar  Karakat  JDU  273  267  97.8% 207  Sitting Member
14 Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak Maharashtra  Mumbai-North-East BJP  273  267  97.8% 335  Sitting Member
15 Raghu Ramakrishna Raju Kanumuru Andhra Pradesh Narsapuram  YSRCP 273  267  97.8% 341  Sitting Member
16 Mahendra Singh Solanky Madhya Pradesh Dewas  BJP  273  266  97.4% 96  Sitting Member
17 Rajendra Agrawal Uttar Pradesh Meerut  BJP  273  266  97.4% 212  Sitting Member
18 Rajiv Pratap Rudy Bihar  Saran  BJP  273  266  97.4% 240  Sitting Member

There are nearly 106 MPs more who recorded over 90 per cent attendance in the Parliament.

ALSO READ | Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha | Check list

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement