Only 2 MPs recorded 100 per cent attendance in 17th Lok Sabha: Report | List of Top 20

Lok Sabha: As India heads into elections to vote candidates to power in the Parliament where the people’s representatives are supposed to participate in the proceedings of the House and raise the electorate’s issues, let’s take a look at the MPs who did not miss even a single day of the Parliament in the entire five years of the 17th Lok Sabha which comes to its closure on June 16 this year. Who were those MPs having 100 per cent attendance in the House and who were the ones present in over 90 per cent of the House proceedings? Let’s take a look at ADR report data.

The 17th Lok Sabha, which saw various disruptions and disturbances due to various issues raised inside and outside the Parliament, including Adani Hindenburg row, Manipur violence and many more, saw two MPs who did not skip the House proceedings even once despite the disruptions – BJP’s Bhagirath Choudhary from Ajmer and Mohan Mandavi from Kanker. There were 120 such MPs who marked their presence in over 90 per cent of the House proceedings in five years. The 17th Lok Sabha had 273 sittings in total.

MPs with 100 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha:

S. No. Name State Constituency Party Total Sitting Held Attendance Percentage of Attendance Total Number of Questions Asked Position 1 Bhagirath Choudhary Rajasthan Ajmer BJP 273 273 100.0% 178 Sitting Member 2 Mohan Mandavi Chhattisgarh Kanker BJP 273 273 100.0% 93 Sitting Member

MPs with over 90 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha:

S. No. Name State Constituency Party Total Sitting Held Attendance Percentage of Attendance Total Number of Questions Asked Position 1 Ramesh Chander Kaushik Haryana Sonipat BJP 273 272 99.6% 342 Sitting Member 2 Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen Madhya Pradesh Balaghat BJP 273 271 99.3% 169 Sitting Member 3 Jagdambika Pal Uttar Pradesh Domariyaganj BJP 273 271 99.3% 307 Sitting Member 4 Sunita Duggal Haryana Sirsa BJP 273 271 99.3% 140 Sitting Member 5 DNV Senthilkumar Tamil Nadu Dharmapuri DMK 273 270 98.9% 461 Sitting Member 6 Dhanush M Kumar Tamil Nadu Tenkasi DMK 273 270 98.9% 437 Sitting Member 7 Brijendra Singh Haryana Hisar BJP 273 269 98.5% 155 Sitting Member 8 Dileshwar Kamait Bihar Supaul JDU 273 269 98.5% 255 Sitting Member 9 Rama Devi Bihar Sheohar BJP 273 269 98.5% 267 Sitting Member 10 Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) Uttar Pradesh Machhlishahr BJP 273 268 98.2% 121 Sitting Member 11 Jadon Chandra Sen Uttar Pradesh Firozabad BJP 273 267 97.8% 50 Sitting Member 12 Sanghamitra Maurya Uttar Pradesh Badaun BJP 273 267 97.8% 86 Sitting Member 13 Mahabali Singh Bihar Karakat JDU 273 267 97.8% 207 Sitting Member 14 Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak Maharashtra Mumbai-North-East BJP 273 267 97.8% 335 Sitting Member 15 Raghu Ramakrishna Raju Kanumuru Andhra Pradesh Narsapuram YSRCP 273 267 97.8% 341 Sitting Member 16 Mahendra Singh Solanky Madhya Pradesh Dewas BJP 273 266 97.4% 96 Sitting Member 17 Rajendra Agrawal Uttar Pradesh Meerut BJP 273 266 97.4% 212 Sitting Member 18 Rajiv Pratap Rudy Bihar Saran BJP 273 266 97.4% 240 Sitting Member

There are nearly 106 MPs more who recorded over 90 per cent attendance in the Parliament.

