Only 2 MPs recorded 100 per cent attendance in 17th Lok Sabha: Report | List of Top 20

Lok Sabha: As India heads into elections to vote candidates to power in the Parliament where the people’s representatives are supposed to participate in the proceedings of the House and raise the electorate’s issues, let’s take a look at the MPs who did not miss even a single day of the Parliament in the entire five years of the 17th Lok Sabha which comes to its closure on June 16 this year. Who were those MPs having 100 per cent attendance in the House and who were the ones present in over 90 per cent of the House proceedings? Let’s take a look at ADR report data.
The 17th Lok Sabha, which saw various disruptions and disturbances due to various issues raised inside and outside the Parliament, including Adani Hindenburg row, Manipur violence and many more, saw two MPs who did not skip the House proceedings even once despite the disruptions – BJP’s Bhagirath Choudhary from Ajmer and Mohan Mandavi from Kanker. There were 120 such MPs who marked their presence in over 90 per cent of the House proceedings in five years. The 17th Lok Sabha had 273 sittings in total.
MPs with 100 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha:
|S. No.
|Name
|State
|Constituency
|Party
|Total Sitting Held
|Attendance
|Percentage of Attendance
|Total Number of Questions Asked
|Position
|1
|Bhagirath Choudhary
|Rajasthan
|Ajmer
|BJP
|273
|273
|100.0%
|178
|Sitting Member
|2
|Mohan Mandavi
|Chhattisgarh
|Kanker
|BJP
|273
|273
|100.0%
|93
|Sitting Member
MPs with over 90 per cent attendance in Lok Sabha:
|S. No.
|Name
|State
|Constituency
|Party
|Total Sitting Held
|Attendance
|Percentage of Attendance
|Total Number of Questions Asked
|Position
|1
|Ramesh Chander Kaushik
|Haryana
|Sonipat
|BJP
|273
|272
|99.6%
|342
|Sitting Member
|2
|Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen
|Madhya Pradesh
|Balaghat
|BJP
|273
|271
|99.3%
|169
|Sitting Member
|3
|Jagdambika Pal
|Uttar Pradesh
|Domariyaganj
|BJP
|273
|271
|99.3%
|307
|Sitting Member
|4
|Sunita Duggal
|Haryana
|Sirsa
|BJP
|273
|271
|99.3%
|140
|Sitting Member
|5
|DNV Senthilkumar
|Tamil Nadu
|Dharmapuri
|DMK
|273
|270
|98.9%
|461
|Sitting Member
|6
|Dhanush M Kumar
|Tamil Nadu
|Tenkasi
|DMK
|273
|270
|98.9%
|437
|Sitting Member
|7
|Brijendra Singh
|Haryana
|Hisar
|BJP
|273
|269
|98.5%
|155
|Sitting Member
|8
|Dileshwar Kamait
|Bihar
|Supaul
|JDU
|273
|269
|98.5%
|255
|Sitting Member
|9
|Rama Devi
|Bihar
|Sheohar
|BJP
|273
|269
|98.5%
|267
|Sitting Member
|10
|Bholanath (B.P. Saroj)
|Uttar Pradesh
|Machhlishahr
|BJP
|273
|268
|98.2%
|121
|Sitting Member
|11
|Jadon Chandra Sen
|Uttar Pradesh
|Firozabad
|BJP
|273
|267
|97.8%
|50
|Sitting Member
|12
|Sanghamitra Maurya
|Uttar Pradesh
|Badaun
|BJP
|273
|267
|97.8%
|86
|Sitting Member
|13
|Mahabali Singh
|Bihar
|Karakat
|JDU
|273
|267
|97.8%
|207
|Sitting Member
|14
|Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai-North-East
|BJP
|273
|267
|97.8%
|335
|Sitting Member
|15
|Raghu Ramakrishna Raju Kanumuru
|Andhra Pradesh
|Narsapuram
|YSRCP
|273
|267
|97.8%
|341
|Sitting Member
|16
|Mahendra Singh Solanky
|Madhya Pradesh
|Dewas
|BJP
|273
|266
|97.4%
|96
|Sitting Member
|17
|Rajendra Agrawal
|Uttar Pradesh
|Meerut
|BJP
|273
|266
|97.4%
|212
|Sitting Member
|18
|Rajiv Pratap Rudy
|Bihar
|Saran
|BJP
|273
|266
|97.4%
|240
|Sitting Member
There are nearly 106 MPs more who recorded over 90 per cent attendance in the Parliament.
ALSO READ | Top 10 MPs who asked highest number of questions in 17th Lok Sabha | Check list