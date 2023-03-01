Farooq Abdullah backs M K Stalin for PM, tells Congress to look into 'PM choice' post Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Farooq Abdullah backs M K Stalin for PM, tells Congress to look into 'PM choice' post LS polls

Lok Sabha Election 2023: Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday passed a remark on DMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin claiming that he has chance to be the Prime Minister if Opposition parties come together for the general election.

Abdullah said Congress should forget about the Prime Minister's choice and focus shall be only on winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On his arrival here to take part in the 70th birthday celebrations of Stalin, Abdullah, when asked about prospective Prime Ministerial candidates, said a decision could be made on the best man to lead and unite the nation at the appropriate time after a win by a united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chances are there for M K Stalin

Asked about the chances of Stalin becoming the Prime Minister, he told reporters: "Why not? Why can't he become the Prime Minister?" To a question on opposition unity, he said Stalin and DMK have done very well. When the nation's diversity is protected, then unity is guarded, he said. Tamil Nadu's ruling party has done well in nurturing Opposition and national unity, Abdullah added.

Addressing a mega public meeting here organised by the DMK to celebrate the party chief's birthday, he said: "Stalin, it is time to move on. Come to the national scene. Come to the nation and build the nation as you have built this State. Nation needs people who can work together and to Kharge ji also I will say Let us forget who is going to become the Prime Minister. Let us first win the election (2024 Lok Sabha polls), then think who is going to become the Prime Minister."

'Wake up, unite'

It is not the Prime Minister that matters but it is the nation that matters and if the country is saved, then its 140 crore people are protected, the senior political leader said. All the opposition leaders need to work together and that is the need of the hour, he further said. "Wake up, unite," he said and work for the nation where all people could live in peace with honour and dignity.

Peace could emerge only when people are happy. Citing factors like unemployment and price rise, he said in such a scenario the nation cannot be strong. "It is the people of India that make the nation. It is not the Army, the Air Force, or the Navy. It is the people of India that make India strong. So, let us stick together."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the event said that all like-minded opposition parties should come together to wrest power from the Modi-led BJP. 'All like-minded opposition parties should come together against the divisive forces. I never said who will lead or who will become PM. It's not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, this is our desire.'

He further said, 'Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu led to Lok Sabha victories in 2004, 2009 & Assembly victories in 2006 & 2021. We should continue to strengthen our alliance & lead the foundation for the 2024 lok sabha victory for the UAPA alliance.'

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Bharat Jodo Yatra: NC leader Farooq Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi as Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir can't develop till people's democratic rights are guaranteed: Farooq Abdullah

Latest India News