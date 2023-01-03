Bharat Jodo Yatra: NC leader Farooq Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi as Yatra enters Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Farooq Abdullah with Priyanka Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it entered Uttar Pradesh. Scores of Congress workers and supporters from Noida on Tuesday reached Ghaziabad to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Led by local leader Pankhuri Pathak, Congress workers from Noida and other areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar district assembled at the Loni border in Ghaziabad to join the Yatra.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the Yatra and welcomed her brother in presence of leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress and Delhi Congress. The Yatra flag was handed over between the leaders of both states at a specially made stage.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday called her brother Rahul Gandhi a "warrior" and said he is not afraid of the might of the government which spent thousands of crores to destroy his image. Welcoming Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, she said big industrialists like Adani and Ambani may have bought many a politician, PSUs and the media, but "they have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother."

Traffic diversion

Meanwhile, traffic diversions were put in place in the Loni area from 10 am to 6 pm in anticipation of the Yatra rush. No vehicles, including e-rickshaws and cars, are permitted on the route between the Loni Border (with Delhi) and the Mandola Border (with Baghpat) during the period, traffic police said in an advisory.

Beginning its second leg after a winter break in Delhi, the Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh Tuesday afternoon to a rousing welcome by supporters.

The Yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir, spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 km over the course of about 150 days.

