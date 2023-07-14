Three live mortar shells recovered in Arunachal's Namsai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Three live mortar shells recovered in Arunachal

Three live mortar shells were recovered in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district during the road construction work, the police said on Friday (July 14).

The construction workers found the live 81 mm mortar shells nearly one and a half feet deep at Piyom circle in the district while digging a drain along the Piyom-Diyun road, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Duggong said.

The Indian Army unit stationed at the Piyom, along with the local police rushed to the spot, immediately after receiving the information.

The Army took charge of the explosive and later defused them on Friday morning, the DSP said.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the origin and purpose of the recovered mortar shells.

Security forces had in January this year intercepted a huge cache of explosives in the Krishnapur area of the district near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

(With PTI inputs)

