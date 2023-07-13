List of countries visited by Narendra Modi for the first time ever as Indian Prime Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi foreign tours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently completed nine years in office, is always in the limelight for his foreign tours. In the last nine years, PM Modi has undertaken over 100 foreign visits, covering 60-plus countries across the world. From his first historic US State visit to addressing the diaspora to photo-ops with world leaders to inking landmark deals, the Prime Minister has made a deep impact on the world stage. Today, the Prime Minister departed for France, at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He will be the guest of honour at the annual Bastille Day Parade, which will see the participation of a 269-member Indian tri-service contingent.

As PM embarks on his visit to France, here is a look at countries where Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister ever to visit.

Mongolia: Narendra Modi was the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Mongolia in May 2015. During his visit, various agreements were signed between both nations.

Palestine: PM Modi visited Palestine in February 2018, the first for any Indian Prime Minister. During his visit, he signed six agreements worth around $50 million that includes setting up of a $30 million super speciality hospital in Beit Sahur. He was also conferred the highest civilian award of Palestine, the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine.

Rwanda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rwanda visit in July 2018 was the first visit to the East African country by any Indian Prime Minister. He held a bilateral meeting with the President of Rwanda and also met the business community. The PM visited the Genocide Memorial and participated in an event on "Girinka” (one cow per family), a national social protection scheme of Rwanda personally initiated by President Paul Kagame.

Israel: In the year 2017, Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. During the visit, seven MoUs were signed.

Bahrain: PM Modi visited the Kingdom of Bahrain in August 2019. This was the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Kingdom. PM Modi held talks with Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other leaders. He also interacted with the Indian diaspora.

Papua New Guinea: Prime Minister Modi was the Indian leader to visit Papua New Guinea. He visited the world's third-largest island country in May 2023.

List of nations Indian PM visited after a long time

Fiji: In 2014 November, PM Modi visited Fiji. He became the first Indian head of government to visit Fiji after 33 years, after Indira Gandhi's visit in 1981. During his maiden visit, the PM attended a 'Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation' along with leaders from all 14 Pacific island nations. He was conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.

Seychelles: In March 2015, PM Modi visited Seychelles, thus becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Seychelles in 33 years, after Indira Gandhi. Modi's visit to Seychelles was part of his "Indian Ocean outreach" programme.

Mozambique: PM Narendra Modi visited Mozambique in 2016. This was the first prime ministerial visit from India to Mozambique after the visit of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1982.

Sweden: PM Modi visited Sweden in April 2018. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Sweden in 30 years. PM Modi, during his bilateral visit to Sweden, held productive talks with Swedish PM Stefan Lofven. PM Modi interacted with leading business leaders. The PM also met His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden.

UAE: In August 2015, PM Modi visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was the first Indian Prime Minister in 34 years to visit the UAE. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian Prime Minister to have made a trip to the country in 1981.

Ireland: PM Modi made a stopover in Ireland in 2015, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in around 60 years. Jawaharlal Nehru was the last Indian Prime Minister to visit Ireland in 1956.

Turkmenistan: Modi was the second Indian PM to visit Turkmenistan in 2015 after PV Narasimha Rao. PM Modi visited Turkmenistan and other central Asian countries following his visit to Russia for the BRICS summit.

Jordan: PM Modi visited Jordan in 2018, making it the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 30 years. Rajiv Gandhi visited the nation in 1988. PM Modi held a meeting with Prime Minister Hani Al-Mulki and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

