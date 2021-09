Follow us on Image Source : PTI Light intensity rain likely over Delhi, adjoining areas: IMD

The Delhi-NCR region is expected to recieve light intensity rains today, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted. "Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Khekra, Bagpat, Narwana, Kaithal, Rohtak, Kharkhonda during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani at IMD said that Delhi has received 390 mm rainfall in September, the highest in 77 years. He also informed that the national capital received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years.

"Delhi received the highest 24-hr rainfall this year, in 121 years. It has received 390 mm rainfall in Sept - the highest in 77 years, after 417 mm in September 1944. Delhi has recorded 1139 mm rainfall in 4 months, which is highest in 46 years, below 1155 mm in 1975," Jenamani said.

Severe waterlogging was experienced in the national capital as it experienced heavy downpour over the past few days. The Indira Gandhi International Airport was heavily flooded, while 3 flights were cancelled. Apart from this, 5 flights were also diverted due to heavy rains on Saturday.

