Land-for-job scam: ED summons Rabri Devi, daughters; asks to appear on February 9

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday took cognizance of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate against former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav. They were asked to appear before the court on February 9.

The court also issued a production warrant for businessman Amit Katyal, who is presently in Judicial Custody in the case. "There are sufficient grounds to take cognizance," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne while passing the order. ED had filed a 4751-page charge sheet in this case. Additionally, two firms are named as accused in the chargesheet.

Charges against Katyal

The Delhi High Court had refused to quash ED proceedings against Katyal, who is accused of engaging in transactions with the family members of former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. Earlier the lawyers for Katyal had submitted that the original FIR registered on May 18, 2022, by CBI and the period of transaction is 2004-09. ED registered ECIR on August 16, 22 in relation to this. CBI has concluded the investigation and I am cited as a protected witness. My arrest is illegal and is contrary to Section 19, Lawyer argued for Katyal.

About land-for-jobs scam

The purported scam traces its origins to the period when Lalu Prasad served as the Union railway minister in the UPA-1 cabinet. The allegation suggests that between 2004 and 2009, numerous candidates were appointed to Group-D positions in various Indian Railways zones in exchange for land provided to Lalu Prasad's family and associates.

Following an initial complaint filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the ED initiated a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

