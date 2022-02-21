'Imprisonment for fighting against RSS-BJP', says Tejashwi over Lalu's conviction in 5th fodder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media outside RJD leader Rabri Devis residence after special CBI court sentenced 5 years imprisonment and a fine of rupees 60 lakhs, to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in 5th fodder scam case, in Patna.

After a special CBI court on Monday sentenced RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years of imprisonment, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in his support and said that Lalu was convicted because he fought against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). "If Lalu Ji would have shaken hands with BJP then he would have been called Raja Harishchandra but today he is fighting against RSS- BJP hence he is facing imprisonment. We'll not get scared with this", he said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on the former Bihar chief minister in the 5th fodder scam case.

Tejashwi also questioned the CBI for not investigating other scams that take place in Bihar. "Apart from fodder scam, it seems no scam has happened in the country. In Bihar, almost 80 scams have happened but where is CBI, ED, NIA? In the country, there is only one scam and one leader. CBI has forgotten Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi", he said.

However, Tejashwi also showed hope saying this is not the final verdict for Lalu Prasad Yadav. I will not comment on the court verdict. This is not the last judgment. High Court, Supreme court is there. We've challenged it in the High court and we are hopeful that the judgment of the lower court will change in High Court", he said.

The fodder scam, pegged at Rs 950 crore, was first unearthed by the then Chaibasa deputy commissioner Amit Khare. The Animal Husbandry Department had allegedly issued fake bills for large disbursements from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

