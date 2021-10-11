Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: SKM warns of protests if Ashish Mishra not sacked by today

Monday, October 11, 2021
     
Ashish Mishra, who was arrested late on Saturday, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and placed under COVID quarantine in the district jail in Lakhimpur Kheri.

New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2021 8:06 IST

Demanding the Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has warned the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of phase-wise protests, if the demands are not met by today (October 11). Ashish Mishra, who was arrested late on Saturday, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and placed under COVID quarantine in the district jail in Lakhimpur Kheri. The violence in Lakhimpur had resulted in the death of eight people, who the farmers said were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday expressed regret over the death of farmers in the incident, while the ruling allies have called for a statewide bandh today. Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for Monday's Maharashtra bandh.

  • Oct 11, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur LIVE: BJP opposes 'Maharashtra Bandh'

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully.

    "If shopkeepers are 'forced' to close shops Tomorrow by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility," Rane said.

     

  • Oct 11, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur LIVE: Visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai

    Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today

  • Oct 11, 2021 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur LIVE: Being political doesn't mean you mow down anyone, says UP BJP chief

    Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Elections should be won on basis of one's conduct. Politics is about serving your society, your nation. There is no caste and religion involved. Being a political leader doesn't mean that you loot, it doesn't mean that you mow down anyone by Fortuner. We are in this party to serve the poor. Politics is not a part-time job."

  • Oct 11, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur LIVE: Services to be affected during Maharashtra Bandh

    Maharashtra Bandh today. Here's what will remain open/closed

    • All shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm
    • Transport is likely to be hit in Pune as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown
    • Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers 
    • An official of the transport department has said PMPML services fall under the essential category and hence will be functioning 
    • The department has also decided to ply extra buses on all routes if needed
  • Oct 11, 2021 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur LIVE: UP Police cancel leaves of staff till October 18

    In view of upcoming festivals and proposed programmes of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Uttar Pradesh Police cancels all types of leaves of the staff till October 18.

     

  • Oct 11, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Lakhimpur LIVE: Strict vigil by Mumbai police in wake of Maharashtra Bandh today

    Strict patrolling to be held in view of the statewide bandh called by Maha Vikas Aghadi on Oct 11, over Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Striking reserves to be deployed at strategic points, with 3 companies of SRPF, 500 Home Guard and 700 men from Local Arms units: Mumbai Police

