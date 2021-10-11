Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE Updates: SKM warns of protests if Ashish Mishra not sacked by today

Demanding the Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has warned the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of phase-wise protests, if the demands are not met by today (October 11). Ashish Mishra, who was arrested late on Saturday, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and placed under COVID quarantine in the district jail in Lakhimpur Kheri. The violence in Lakhimpur had resulted in the death of eight people, who the farmers said were allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday expressed regret over the death of farmers in the incident, while the ruling allies have called for a statewide bandh today. Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for Monday's Maharashtra bandh.

