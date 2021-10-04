Exclusive: 3 questions raised by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over Yogi govt's Lakhimpur Kheri handling

Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is politically tense following violence after farmers protest where at least 8 people were killed including farmers on Sunday. In order to sympathise with victims families, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who wanted to visit the violence-hit district was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on her way today and is detained at Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) headquarters in Sitapur. However, Priyanka Gandhi has questioned her arrest saying the cops didn't have any papers or warrant. Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised some key issues regarding UP Police's action against her and the conduct of the Yogi government in violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri.

Priyanka Gandhi raises 3 key issues over Lakhimpur-Kheri violence

"I am not a political tourist... I am fighting and I will keep fighting..."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra insisted that she will not go back without meeting the farmer families. I am fighting and I will keep fighting. If I visit the house of a poor person to sympathise... raise voice for them... then this is not political tourism. I do not do political tourism. Speaking on other people apart from farmers who died during the violence, Priyanka Gandhi said, "it is wrong, they are also victims, their family members are also suffering. It is wrong to kill anyone. The killing of a BJP worker is also wrong."

Why I was not shown any papers or warrant before arrest?

Priyanka Gandhi said that right now I have been kept in the guest house of Sitapur PAC compound, I have not shown any paper of detention yet. 4 cops took me in a jeep, the police threatened me. I asked the police what crime I had committed. Only I was told that you are under arrest. The police manhandled me. The police tried to force me and Deepender Hooda into the car.

Is police only there to fulfil political aspirations?

Priyanka Gandhi said that Union Minister Ajay Mishra had openly threatened and he should be sacked. Why minister Ajay Mishra's son was not arrested. Is police is there to protect the public or to serve political goals? Leaders of political parties, who wanted to visit Lakhimpur-Kheri, have been detained without any FIR and or order. Why didn't the Union minister's son arrested yet? And if a minister has done this and if his son is accused in this, then why no case has been registered against him. Priyanka Gandhi demanded that Lakhimpur violence should be done by a sitting judge.

