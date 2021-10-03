Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Unfortunate': UP CM Adityanath expresses grief over Lakhimpur-Kheri incident; promises tough action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed grief over the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident in which at least eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest. Describing the incident as "unfortunate", Yogi Adityanath said that "action will be taken against whoever is responsible."

In a tweet, the chief minister said, "The incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri district is very sad and unfortunate. @UPGovt Will go into the bottom of the causes of this incident and expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against the culprits."

The violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district after two SUVs allegedly ran over a group of anti-farm law protesters, who were demonstrating against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Tikonia-Banbirpur road.

Angry protesters allegedly forced the two vehicles to stop and set them on fire. They also allegedly thrashed some passengers.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, UP police’s additional director general (ADG) (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, along with other senior officials, are present at the spot to control the situation.

CM Yogi Adityanath also appealed to locals to maintain and peace and not pay heed to rumours, and asked people to refrain from arriving at any conclusions and asked for their contribution "in maintaining peace and order on the spot."

"There is an appeal to all the people of the area not to be misled by anyone and contribute in maintaining peace and order on the spot. Wait for the on-the-spot investigation and action before jumping to any conclusion," he said.

