KV Thomas, defies Congress leadership diktat, to attend CPI(M) function

Defying the party ultimatum, senior leader and former union minister Prof K V Thomas on Thursday announced that he would attend a seminar on Saturday at the ongoing CPI(M) party function in Kannur, an even which Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi has instructed not to participate in.

This may attract a showdown with the Congress leadership.The CPM party function is being held in Kannur and KV Thomas was invited alongside other Congress leaders to be part of a seminar.

With the high command issuing a directive to not take part in the event, leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Ramesh Chennithala had withdrawn from the event. However, KV Thomas featured in the programme notice which was released recently. This has given rise to major concerns in the Congress party.

