Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meet, calls for 'unity at all levels'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting

Highlights Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for unity at all levels as she chaired a Congress party meeting.

She discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament.

She noted that the road ahead for the party is more challenging than ever before.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called for unity at all levels as she chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party at 10 Janpath today. In the meeting, she discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament. She noted that the road ahead for the party is more challenging than ever before and the spirit of resilience of party workers is under severe test.

She also hit out at the BJP, saying the ruling party's "divisive agenda" has become a regular feature of political discourse. She said, "The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state. History, not just ancient but also contemporary, is mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to this agenda. It is for us all to stand up and confront these forces of hate and prejudice."

"We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries," she told party MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Accusing the ruling establishment of targeting the opposition, its leaders and workers, she said the full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them.

"Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation," she charged and added such blatant threats and tactics will neither frighten or silence us nor will we get cowed down.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, the first one being held after the party's debacle in recent assembly elections in five states, is being attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, besides all party MPs in both houses of Parliament.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

Congress performed poorly in the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections in five states, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, failing to form a majority in any of the states. Even in Punjab, Congress lost to Aam Aadmi Party by a huge margin, acquiring only 18 seats. Several party meetings have been conducted so far to rethink the poll strategies and a change in party leadership.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News