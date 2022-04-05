BJP introduces new saffron cap for party workers: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV BJP introduces new saffron cap for party workers

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) workers will now be seen donning a saffron-coloured cap. The attention-grabbing new cap is now being sent to all the party workers. At today's parliamentary party meeting, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were seen wearing the cap. The cap has been launched a day ahead of the party's foundation day - April 6.

It is expected that in the coming days, these saffron caps will become the identity of BJP workers.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen donning the cap during a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

It is believed that many designs for the cap were reviewed before the approval of the final design. The new cap has been made in a sleek fashionable manner. A thin patch of embroidery has been put on the cap and a plastic 'Lotus ' (BJP 's election symbol) has been pinned.

The design of the cap appears to be inspired by the cap which PM Modi had worn in Uttarakhand at the swearing-in of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government.

