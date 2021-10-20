Kulgam encounter: LeT terrorist who killed two Bihar labourers neutralised

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Kulgam

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army in a joint operation neutralised Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) district commander Gulzar Ahmd Reshi in Kulgam. Another terrorist was also killed in the operation. These ultras were involved in killings of two labourers from Bihar on October 17 in Wanpoh.

Earlier in the day, two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed and three security personnel injured in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. One of the slain ultras has been identified as Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, three days back, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said.

ALSO READ: Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

ALSO READ: Kulgam: 2 labourers from Bihar shot dead by terrorists; civilian killings at 11

Latest India News