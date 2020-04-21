Kolkata Weather ALERT: IMD predicts more rain with lightning and thunderstorm

Image Source : AP A girl plays in the rain during heavy downpour in Gawhati, India, Saturday, April 18, 2020. The region including West Bengal has seen intermittent rain for the past few days.IMD has predicted rain and lightning in many parts of Kolkata and neighbouring districts. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Rain and thundershower with strong winds between 40-60 kmph is expected in Kolkata and many other West Bengal districts according to the India Met Department due to the low-pressure formation. Weather forecast also suggests lightning strike with rain in districts of Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata and Murshidabad among others in next few hours. Heavy rain, lightning thundersquall and lashed the city and some other districts in West Bengal as the IMD forecast predicted similar weather in the state till April 24.

Dum Dum airport area in the city recorded 44.4 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Tuesday over a 24-hour period, while the highest precipitation in the state was at Barrackpore in

the northern suburbs of Kolkata at 57 mm, the Met said. Owing to the presence of a trough of low pressure over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced thunderstorms along with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty wind will occur over the districts of West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday, the weatherman said in its forecast.

Many Kolkata residents took to Twitter and shared pictures of rain and lightning.

The other places in the state that recorded moderate to heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period were Burdwan (48.8 mm), Bankura (42.4 mm), Panagarh (28.4 mm), Jalpaiguri (21.8 mm) and Salt Lake (15.4 mm), the Met department said. A nor'wester passed over Kolkata at 5.25 am on Tuesday with a wind speed of 56 km per hour, which lasted for a minute, it said.

-PTI Inputs-

