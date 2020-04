Image Source : WIKICOMMONS A file photo of Kanpur Municipal Corporation building (representational image)

As the Uttar Pradesh government announced the sealing of hotspots across 15 districts, in a bid to contain the coronavirus infections, a list of localities to be sealed in Kanpur has come out.

The 12 hotspots fall under seven police stations. Baburpura, Colonelganj, Anwarganj, Sajeti and Ghatampur have been identified as localities where these hotspots lie.

The authorities informed that these hotspots are home to 12 mosques and a madrasa.

