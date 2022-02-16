Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cricketer Kevin Pietersen seeks assistance from India upon losing PAN Card, IT dept offers help

Cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday sought 'assistance from India' after he lost his PAN card. He took Twitter to seek help in the matter, and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.

"India Please Help! I have lost my pan card and am traveling but need a physical card for work. Can someone please refer me to someone I can contact as soon as possible for my assistance?", he tweeted in Hindi.

Soon after his tweet, the Income Tax department reached out to him with help. The IT department asked him to visit some links for the procedure to apply for a reprint of a physical PAN Card.

"In case, however, you don’t remember your PAN details and need to ascertain the PAN for applying for the reprint of a physical card, please write to us", the IT department tweeted.

"Fabulous. Thank you! I've emailed you. I've also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?," Pietersen wrote after acknowledging the tweet of the official handle.

Kevin Pietersen is a regular visitor to India covering the Indian Premier League (IPL).

