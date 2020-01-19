Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-427 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

The results for Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-427 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-427 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com . The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Pournami Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Pournami Lottery RN-427 went to ticket number RC 745266, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number RE 429078. The third prize worth Rs 2 lakh went to ticket numbers RH 224257. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Pournami Lottery RN-427 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

