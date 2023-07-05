'We will unite...': Kerala Muslim groups vow to put up legal, political 'fight' against Uniform Civil Code

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IUML Kerala president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

Uniform Civil Code: As the talk of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has intensified in the country, representatives of major Muslim Organisations in Kerala have allegedly decided to "fight" against it legally and politically. The organisations, led by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), asserted that if UCC is put into effect, it will have an impact not just on Muslims but others as well.

"UCC is not an issue of Muslims, it is of all people. We will unite all people against it and fight legally and politically," said Indian Union Muslim League(IUML) state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

MLA and senior IUML figure PK Kunhalikutty claimed that UCC is being used as a tool to split people along racial and ethnic lines. In addition to IUML, the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Muslim Education Society, and Muslim Service Society were also represented at the meeting on Tuesday.

Kerala State Congress to convene meeting on UCC

According to reports, the Kerala State Congress is set to meet on Wednesday, and it's anticipated that they will talk about the UCC. All MLAs, MPs, district presidents, and other top officials are likely to attend the meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. VD Satheesan, the leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly, claimed that the BJP is pushing the UCC to polarise the populace and that the UCC is not necessary at present.

"The Law Commission appointed by the central government itself has made it very clear that there is no need for a UCC at present. So we are also taking the same stand that there is no need for UCC at this point in time. BJP is bringing this matter to make a split among the people," Satheesan told news agency ANI in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, the ruling party in Kerala, CPI-M, has also criticised the Prime Minister's pitching for the UCC in the country.

War of words between CPI-M and BJP

"Triggering debates around Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening communal divide. Let's oppose any attempts to undermine India's pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities," Kerala CM tweeted. Kerala CM's stand drew a sharp reaction from the BJP Kerala president K Surendran when he said, "CPI-M has become a Muslim party. The latest example of this is Pinarayi Vijayan's stand against the uniform civil code."

He further alleged that the goal of the Chief Minister of Kerala is to polarise Muslims. "Pinarayi Vijayan's goal is the polarisation of Muslims. No Muslim parent will accept a triple talaq. Likewise, no Muslim parent will accept discrimination against girls in property rights," said the Kerala BJP state president. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Law and Justice meeting was held on Monday to discuss the issue of the Uniform Civil Code.

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent strong endorsement of the Uniform Civil Code brought it back to the spotlight. PM Modi said that the country cannot run on two laws and that UCC was part of the Constitution.

