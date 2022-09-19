Kerala lottery results: Auto driver wins Rs 25 crore - 'highest prize money' in Onam bumper

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Kerala: Auto driver wins Rs 25 crore Onam bumper lottery

Kerala lottery results: It must have been a 'dream come true' for Anoop, who has won this year's Onam bumper lottery in Kerala. An auto driver by profession, Anoop had purchased the lucky ticket from Bhagavathy Agency on Saturday night. According to the details, this year's Onam bumper offered the highest prize money of Rs 25 crores.

Earlier, Anoop used to work as a chef at a hotel. He even planned to settle in Malaysia and continue working as a chef there. For this, Anoop had approached a bank for a loan and his loan was sanctioned.

Kerala lottery results: How did Anoop win?

On Sunday, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal had done the lucky draw in the presence of Transport Minister Antony Raju and Vattiyoorkavu MLA VK Prasanth.

This year's Onam bumper price is the highest price money in the history of the Kerala lottery.

The total amount of the lottery winner (first prize) was Rs 25 crore.

Rs 5 crores was the amount for the second prize and 1 crore each for 10 persons as the third prize.

Ticket number TJ-750605 won the first prize and everybody was eager to know who was the lucky winner. Later Anoop claimed that he was the lucky winner.

Following all tax deductions, Anoop will receive Rs 15 crores 75 lakhs rupees.

Each lottery ticket cost Rs 500 and Rs 67 lakhs Onam bumper tickets were printed this year.

This lottery is one of the main sources of Income for the Kerala government. Thankaraj, the lottery agent who sold the ticket will also get the commission.

Relevance of Onam

Onam began on August 30, with Atham and concluded with Thiruvonam.

Thiruvonam marks the end of the Onam celebration. Onam is celebrated in remembrance of the good governance under the rule of Mahabali, a king who ruled Kerala.

It was celebrated through various rituals which were observed by one and all.

Onam is a harvest festival, celebrated mainly by Malayalis.

The festival is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music, and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya'.

(With inputs from ANI)

