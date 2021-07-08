Follow us on Image Source : PTI First Zika virus case confirmed in Kerala; 24-year-old pregnant woman found infected

Kerala has reported its first case of Zika virus, state health minister Veena George said on Thursday.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was down with fever, headache and rashes last month. The first results showed a mild positive sign of Zika virus and later from 19 samples tested, 13 also showed Zika positive. All the samples have now been sent to NIV Pune, George said.

"The Health Department and the district authorities are seized of the issue and have taken measures by collecting samples of the Aedes species mosquitoes, which transmits it to people through its bite. All the districts have been alerted about this and measures have started," George added.

Zika virus can create complications for pregnant women.

READ MORE: Zika virus drastically underreported during 2015 epidemic: Study

Latest India News