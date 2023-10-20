Kerala-based apparel company halts supplying uniforms to Israeli police amid ongoing war

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel police

Amid ongoing war in the Middle East, a firm in Kerala has decided to stop supplying uniforms to Israeli Police. On Thursday, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said that a clothing company based in the state has decided against taking further orders until the situation becomes normal in the region.

Mariyan Apparel Private Limited, a global apparel exporter with a uniform manufacturing facility in Koothuparambu, Kannur district, Kerala, has made headlines in recent days due to its unusual Israeli connection against the backdrop of Israel's conflict with Hamas militants. The company has been supplying uniforms for the Israeli police since 2015.

Firm makes uniforms for several nations

According to the information, the company had also manufactured uniforms for the Phillippine Army, Qatar Air Force, Qatar Police, British American security companies and hospital uniforms. "Marian Apparels, a leading clothing company in Kannur that manufactures uniforms for various countries, including Israel Police. The company has now decided that there is no need to accept orders from Israel until peace is restored, due to the ethical disagreement with their approach to bombing, including in hospitals," Rajeev wrote in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday spoke to a Palestine couple, who are studying at the University of Kerala, after reports that they lost their family members in one of the Israeli rocket attacks. Vijayan contacted the couple and expressed condolences and consoled them. The Chief Minister's Office said the couple were supposed to take part in a meeting of foreign students in Kerala that was held on Thursday as part of Keraleeyam celebrations.

Israel-Hamas war

According to reports, around 2,800 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. Another 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said. The ongoing armed conflict between Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas and Israel began on 7 October 2023. The attack began in the morning with a barrage of at least 3,000 rockets launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip against Israel.

