'Keep petrol, diesel ready to set everything on fire': Odisha Congress leader's shocker

Congress leader Pradeep Majhi

A senior Congress leader raked a controversy after he directed party workers to keep petrol ready to set ablaze everything once they receive instructions during the 12-hour strike in Odisha's Nabarangpur called against inaction by the police in a rape and murder of a minor in Nabarangpur.

A former Congress MP Pradip Majhi was caught on camera while he was directing party workers to set afire everything after a strike was called over police's inaction.

Congress leader who was caught on camera was heard saying that keep petrol and diesel ready. "The moment you get instruction set everything on fire. Will see what happens next."

The Congress party had called for a protest against the police's inaction in a rape and murder case on December 14.

Speaking to media, the Congress leader said, "We have to adopt Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose policy when the government do not react over the rape and murder of innocent girls in this tribal-dominated district.”

"We can no more keep mum. First, a minor girl in Kundali was gang-raped by jawans. Now, another minor girl was gang-raped and murdered in Nabarangpur. This is too much," he added.

Over his controversial comment, Majhi said that he had no regret for giving such an instruction to the party workers adding they have been forced to take law in their hands.

