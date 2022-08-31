KCR in Bihar: With Nitish Kumar by his side, Telangana CM in Patna calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM with Nitish Kumar

KCR in Bihar: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called for unity of all Opposition parties for a 'BJP mukt Bharat.' KCR was in Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers, who were martyred in Galwan valley in 2020.

Rao's proposed visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan.

Addressing a joint press conference, KCR said, "Nitish Kumar is a senior leader in the country. We will try to unite all Opposition parties in the country."

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led Central government, KCR said, "Before Modi govt, Rupee never depreciated so much. Why farmers had to protest for over a year? Country faced losses in every sector due to failures of the Centre. It's a shame that the ruling party says that they'll finish all other political parties."

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also advocated unity of Opposition parties for the 2024 elections. He said, "Can consider contesting elections together under the Common Minimum Program."

Latest India News