A railway policeman in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district narrowly escaped a militant attack on Saturday, officials said. The militants fired upon the cop, but he managed to escape without any injuries.

Police and security forces cordoned off Dogripora village of the Awantipora amid reports that militants went inside the village, added the officials.

