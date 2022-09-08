Kartavya Path inauguration: Netaji was first PM of Akhand Bharat, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Centra Vista project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Kartavya Path inauguration: During the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is the first Prime Minister of Akhand Bharat. The Prime Minister added that if India had followed the path shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, then it would have reached a new high.

Speaking after inaugurating Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath, Modi said the renaming has given the country new energy and inspiration. He said that Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has now been consigned to history and has been erased forever.

"If India had followed the path shown by Subhas Chandra Bose, then country would have reached a new high; sadly he was forgotten," he said.

Modi also unveiled a statue of Netaji at India Gate.

The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

Also Read: PM Modi unveils 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Latest India News