Karnataka weather update: Bengaluru faces severe waterlogging, heavy rains on forecast till September 9

Image Source : PTI Ramnagar: People push a car stuck on the flooded Bengaluru-Mysuru highway following heavy monsoon downpour

As per IMD, Karnataka can expect heavy rains till September 9.

Rains stopped at midnight and the sun has gone out this morning.

Karnataka weather update: Karnataka's Bengaluru city faced severe waterlogging on Sunday, and early morning visuals from today, also showed vehicles submerged in rainwater. As per the weather department, the state can expect heavy rains till September 9. A yellow alert has been issued to several districts in the state and fishermen have also been warned against venturing into the sea as fast winds are expected.

Heavy rains lashed several low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Varthur, and Sarjapur Road and their adjoining areas late last night. However, the rains stopped at midnight and the sun has gone out this morning. Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road stretches of roads are inundated affecting the movement of software professionals.

Teams of the fire department and other concerned government departments are engaged in drainage work. As per the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation, the situation will be normalized in most areas within the next 1-2 hours. The drainage work is also underway in the low lying areas where water has entered.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued to Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikmagalur districts between September 5 to 9. Incessant rains have continued in the state for a month.

The rains are expected to pound the northern districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri and Davanagere for the next four days. Meanwhile, heavy rains are predicted on the first day of the week — today, September 5 — in Bengaluru city. The capital city has been facing heavy rains over the past week, and several regions, especially IT corridors, have witnessed inundation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the flood-affected localities and directing officials to respond to the flood-affected local residents.

